Ladies, it’s time to lace up your trainers, dust off that bike, and dive into something new!

The Border Triathlon Squad is inviting women of all ages and fitness levels to take part in the Rutherglen Women’s-Only Triathlon on Saturday, 29 November, a friendly and supportive event that celebrates participation, confidence, and community spirit.

Forget the pressure of competition — this triathlon is all about giving it a go.

Whether you’re a first-timer or simply looking for a fun way to stay active, this event is designed to make triathlon accessible to everyone.

No need for a top-of-the-range bike or head-to-toe Lycra - if you’ve got comfortable clothes, a working bike, and a smile, you’re more than ready to take part.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Rutherglen, participants will run, cycle, and swim through a welcoming course tailored for enjoyment rather than endurance.

The distances are manageable, the atmosphere is relaxed, and encouragement will be in plentiful supply thanks to the friendly Border Triathlon Squad volunteers who’ll be there to guide and cheer every step of the way.

We have received so many generous spot prizes for our competitors.

Events like this are a reminder that sport isn’t just for elite athletes; it’s for everyone who wants to move, laugh, and share in a sense of accomplishment.

We also have medals for first, second and third place for age group categories for those that may have a competitive edge.

Whether you come alone, with friends, or as part of a workplace group, you’ll find a welcoming community of women who are there to support one another.

It’s a great way to boost fitness, build confidence, and maybe even discover a new hobby.

To find out more or to register, visit the Border Triathlon Squad’s Facebook page or https://my.raceresult.com/354841/registration.