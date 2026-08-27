Surrey’s consistency rewarded with TDFL player of the year

Kayde Surrey capped off another remarkably consistent season in the Beechworth seniors to win the TDFL senior player of the year award at the league’s presentation night on Monday. In a season full of injuries and departures, Surrey was a rare constant in the Bushranger backline. After being thrown forward in spurts during the past few seasons, Surrey was dominant in defence all year being named in the team’s best 13 times in his 17 games and proving to be a role model for a young developing side. The senior footy league best and fairest count went right down to the wire with Yackandandah captain Ben McIntosh coming out on top from Wodonga Saints’ Brodie A’Vard. Lily Neil came third in the 15 and under best and fairest count to match her third placing in total goals for the season, finishing with 460. Neil led her side to Sandy Creek on Sunday where they fell short in an elimination final against Barnawartha 35-28. Having beaten the Tigers the week before, the Bushies came out full of confidence, but were outplayed in the middle periods to see their season come to a close despite a fightback in the fourth quarter. The under 12s played their final game of the season kicking off the action on Sunday with a win against Thurgoona in their first taste playing on the MCG of the Bush.