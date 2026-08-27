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Surrey’s consistency rewarded with TDFL player of the year

<p>MR CONSISTANT: Kayde Surrey took home the TDFL senior player of the year award on Monday night. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>MR CONSISTANT: Kayde Surrey took home the TDFL senior player of the year award on Monday night. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

MR CONSISTANT: Kayde Surrey took home the TDFL senior player of the year award on Monday night. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Kayde Surrey was named the TDFL seniors player of the year on Monday night
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
August 27, 2026 • 05:00

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