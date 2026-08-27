Record-equaling round at Rochester highlights big weekend for Beechworth golfers

A smaller field of nine players which included two juniors fronted up for a Stableford round last Sunday. Again for the second week in a row Ashton Leary (21) was the winner with 34 points. Runner up was our other junior in attendance Egypt Abdalla (36) with 32 points. Nathan Scott (21) had 32 points to come third and Andy Croome (14) was the other player to record a score in the 30s with 30 points. Also on the weekend we had six members travel to Rochester for the Victorian Sandgreen Championships. In the 4-ball event on the Friday Andrew Field won the A grade straightest drive. On the Saturday Darren Edwards won the A grade nett with 69 nett. On the Sunday Dylan Pool equalled the course record with a great 3 under 68 which meant he won the day two A Grade nett with 66 nett. Darren claimed a nearest the pin and the straightest drive. In the overall Vaughan Saunders and Darren Edwards were tied fifth in the scratch, Dylan was tied 8th and Andrew Field was tied 22nd. Glenda Marshall came tied eighth in the Womens A Grade nett and tied 19th in the overall Scratch. Also on Sunday Zane Howard represented the club at Chiltern's tournament and Phil Pelgrim competed in the Blue Ribbon golf day at Benalla. Well done to all over the weekend. The Club Championships dates have been set for the men. Round 1 will be on 4 October in conjunction with our Mens Tournament. Round 2 Sunday 18 October. Round 3 Sunday 8 November. Make sure your free for all these rounds as there is a big prize on offer for the 54-hole Champion. More information and flyer to come out soon. Last Friday the women played their tri club challenge with the Yack and Bethanga ladies at Beechworth. They played 12 holes. The winner was Deb Tully with 23 points, runner up was Hollie Goodwin with 21 points and Doyna Collins came third with 19 points. Beechworth cleaned up with all the prizes as Judy Pierce took home nearest the pin on the 10th. This coming Sunday will be a Stableford event at Beechworth, arrive 11:30am for 12pm hit off. We also have a group of us going to Avenel for their men's tournament.