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Record-equaling round at Rochester highlights big weekend for Beechworth golfers

<p>UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Ladies golfers from Beechworth, Bethanga and Yackandandah took to the course at Beechworth for the tri-club challenge.</p>\\n
<p>UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Ladies golfers from Beechworth, Bethanga and Yackandandah took to the course at Beechworth for the tri-club challenge.</p>\\n

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Ladies golfers from Beechworth, Bethanga and Yackandandah took to the course at Beechworth for the tri-club challenge.

Dylan Pool shot an equal course-record 68 off the stick at Rochester
Dylan Pool
August 27, 2026 • 05:00

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