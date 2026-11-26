Beechworth’s A grade is looking at a potential back-to-back week of games affected by rain as they prepare to host Benalla at Baarmutha Park on Saturday. Bureau of Meteorology forecasts predict a higher chance of snorkeling than playing cricket this weekend, with a 95 per cent chance of 15mm to 60mm of rain to fall in Beechworth on Friday with another 15mm to 45mm on Saturday. The forecast comes as Beechworth’s match against Ovens Valley was abandoned due to rain last weekend with the two sides splitting the points. After seven games the Wanderers find themselves just outside the top four with two wins on the season after playing each team once. Although most of the juniors and C grade were also washed out, B grade and under 16s girls cricket was able to be played. The B grade Stanley Cutters may have been regretting it later though after being bowled out for 57 in their 68-run loss. The Cutters bowled first at the Stanley Recreation Reserve against Rutherglen United and were able to hold them to 9/125 after their 40 overs. Oliver Nuck was the pick of the bowlers taking 3/21 while Sam Thompson (2/23) also chipped in with a couple of wickets in an overall economical display with the ball. Stanley made a nice start with the bat with Jed Enslow (11) and Chris Nuck (10) putting on 25 in the opening stand before Enslow was caught. From there things went from bad to worse for the Cutters with Rutherglen bowler Balu Reddy Vanteru proving devastating after coming in as a second change bowler, finishing with figures of 6/22, taking the wickets of all top six batters. Outside of the opening pair, four ducks were scored and no one surpassed double figures. The under 16 girls fared better in their second day of their two-dayer against City Colts in Wangaratta, chasing down 135 with a six wicket win. Mary Edwards (50, including eight fours and two sixes), Krystal Fitzpatrick (29) and Emily Edwards (15) all faced their allotted 20 balls and retired not out with the rest of the girls doing enough to get the win after 17.4 overs. The B grade Cutters are scheduled to face the Bushrangers at the Benalla Gardens while C grade play Moyhu, under 16s boys play Benalla, under 16s girls against Wangaratta, under 14s against Benalla, and under 12s play Ovens Valley and Rutherglen.