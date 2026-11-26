Last Sunday we had seven members play golf at Wangaratta to participate in the NEDGA 4Ball Championships. And just like the junior championships the week before we came home with some more silverware. Congratulations to Jack Ritzen and Dylan Pool who won the Handicap 4Ball Championships with 46 points. Also Vaughan Saunders was part of the winning Scratch 4 Ball Championships alongside Wodonga's Peter Miller with a great 5 under 41 points. Ashton Leary and Andrew Field came second in the Scratch event with an even par 36 points. Congratulations to all, especially the four juniors who participated. Last Wednesday we had seven women slog it out in warm conditions for the November monthly medal and The Tony Green Hill Trophy. It was a career best for our winner Zoe Gephart (23) with a score of 64 Nett. Debbie Tully (23) came in second with a 72 nett followed by Doyna Collins (41) 78 nett. Zoë and Debbie also went head to head a few weeks ago in the final of the singles knockout. Zoë came out on top winning 3&2 after a fightback from Debbie. Fun fact about these two.....Debbie was Zoë's primary school teacher. Looks like Zo is giving Debbie a lesson in golf at the moment, congrats on two great wins! Don't forget this Sunday we are holding a three person Ambrose. Arrive at 11:30am for 12pm hit off. Members, visitors and non handicap players welcome. Bring your own team or we will make up teams on the day also.