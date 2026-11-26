Beechworth’s Gail Smith is thrilled to see the Beechworth Night Netball Association (BNNA) still running with the organisation celebrating its 30-year milestone last Wednesday. The former teacher at Beechworth High School (now known as Beechworth Secondary College) together with the town’s Jan Jewell and others had worked with the principal at the time to secure funding to build an indoor sports stadium for the school. “We borrowed $250,000 to build the facility with the loan backed by some members of the community that was eventually paid back from fundraising,” she said. “For me, it was about teaching kids netball from primary school to secondary school age with after school comps and into adult comps. “Seeing that transition with them learning to play into the next level was awesome. "A group of us played night netball in Myrtleford and when the stadium was finished and officially opened in 1996, we started playing night netball there. “It drew lots of people in town to play and was really fun. “It’s not a high-cost sport and we tried to be inclusive with it not being expensive and didn't have a uniform. “It’s also social and people who played encouraged others to play too.” Beechworth’s Kristy Howard playing night netball for the last 22 years joined the cohort of present and past teammates, their families and friends for the celebration. “The sport is governed by Association rules but it’s fun, light-hearted and a great social network that I’ve loved,” she said. “It’s been a great place to meet people as well as for new people to town, and I had met Jan and Gail and signed up." After travelling last year Kristy said she re-acquainted with friends and met new people when playing from February to September this year. Beechworth Night Netball Association president Christie Bence delivered an informative account at the celebration of the Association’s history with its beginnings when the sport kicked off programs at the new stadium. The stadium included one netball court, one basketball court, two volleyball courts, four badminton courts, tiered seat and gymnastics equipment. “Netball programs included an adult women’s competition as well as adult mixed and junior competitions maintaining high levels of participation over the years,” Christie said. The BNNA president spoke about the original committee achieving affordable netball to many people in Beechworth and surrounding districts including Yackandandah and Chiltern. The committee had also worked closely with the Community Recreation Centre management committee (high school, shire, user groups and community representatives). “The Netball Association also contributed along the way with their financial support helping pay for the floor re-sanding and globe replacement,” Christie said. The Beechworth Night Netball Association had established a great working relationship with the school and the Recreation Centre Management Committee, and raised funds. “The great facility and the tireless work of many people have given players in Beechworth access to affordable netball,” she said. “Ages range from 15 to 50, and we had 131 players across the year in four ladies’ comps and two mixed comps. “The Association committee was also pivotal and raised funds to build the community indoor facility at Beechworth Secondary College.” People tucked into a sausage sizzle for the special occasion followed by a final mixed netball match of the Spring Competition at the Beechworth Secondary College gym.