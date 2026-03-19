Beechworth’s Liana France has set her sights to represent Australia in the 2030 Winter Paralympics in France after cementing her place among the word's elite in her debut outing last week.

The proud 16-year-old – Australia’s youngest female Winter Paralympian -– made her appearance on the world stage in the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The young athlete finished 14th overall in both the women’s slalom standing and women's giant slalom standing.

Last Thursday in the giant slalom, Liana’s first run had her in 17th place before improving to 14th in her second run.

On Saturday, Liana competed in the slalom, improving from 15th in her first run to 14th in her second run.

Prior to her first race last Thursday, Liana reminded herself of training undertaken and being ready for the moment as she positioned herself at the starting wand.

“I had a strong team around me particularly Mel Perine (former World Cup Champion Visually Impaired and now the team physio) and helped me stay grounded,” she said.

After the first run Liana said she knew that she could perform at her best on the biggest stage, which she continued to do for the remainder of the Paralympics.

“Being in the team with Georgia Gunew (in the impaired vision class) was great as we both made our debuts with many similar experiences,” she said.

“There were shared triumphs and challenges in our many months away training and competing together.”

Liana had a huge pink Australia flag with her face on it, held by her supporting family and friends.

“I chose pink because pink is girly and fun, makes me smile, and the banner in pink would also stand out,” she said.

“I wanted to show girls that you can be both girly and successfully compete in sport at the highest level.”

Keen to represent Australia at next year’s Para-Alpine World Championships being hosted in Tignis, France too, Liana said her focus is to continually improve in both slalom and giant slalom as well as move into the speed events of both super giant slalom and downhill.

This leaves open the possibility of Liana competing in the 2030 Winter Paralympics in up to five events.

Liana hasn’t wavered from her vision to represent Australia since she was nine years old undertaking as much work as required to achieve her goal.

As a result of a vehicle accident in 2023, this changed to a Paralympics goal.

Her father Rohan France said it has been a team effort in Liana reaching her goal from junior workshop coaches teaching the basics, through to Falls Creek Race Club weekend and full-time programs.

“Recently joining the national high-performance team, Liana’s coaches have fostered her love and joy of skiing and ski racing,” he said.

“This has helped inspire her to strive for the peaks of the sport.”

Liana said support received from her school, Beechworth Secondary College, has been unmatched.

“The school has given me the flexibility to undertake remote schooling while attending full-time training and competitions, both here in Australia and overseas,” she said.

“This proves that there is every opportunity to excel on the world stage from a small regional state school.

“And the support from the entire Beechworth community has been great, with plenty of supporting comments and posts on my socials.

“But a special shout out to the Beechworth RSL, Beechworth Fire Brigade, BEATS Gentle Exercise and Indigo Shire Council with the Emma George Sporting Scholarship who all provided support to get me to the games.”

An episode of Peppa Pig skiing as a youngster ignited Liana’s passion for skiing with a start to skiing on weekends.

The family then moved to Falls Creek for winters as Liana attended Falls Creek Primary School for term three so she could ski and take part in full-time race club programs.

Mr France said parents want the best for their kids, and for them to excel at whatever they put their mind to.

“Liana put her mind to Alpine Ski Racing at the highest level,” he said.

“Through a huge amount of work, she created opportunities for herself and when too young to join the gym in town, Liana worked out at home.

“She joined the AIS Green to Gold Program, and the Snow Australia Emerging Talent Program, and was picked up by the Southern NSW Sports Academy for strength and conditioning training.

“Liana worked at the Beechworth IGA to pay for her gym membership when she was old enough to join, and to help fund her travel and competition costs - entirely driven by her.”

The minimum age is 16 to compete in international alpine ski racing.

“To see Liana go from her first international competition held in Australia in August last year to qualifying, competing, and achieving in two top 15 positions within nine months on the biggest stage in the world, is nothing less than amazing," Mr France said.

“As parents, we couldn’t be prouder.”