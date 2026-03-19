Last Thursday we had 18 players again front up for Twilight on the back nine.

I think the handicapper might have to look at the junior handicaps, as Ashton Leary blitzed the field with 24 points to take home the cash.

After winning the week before Dylan Pool was relegated to runner up with 23 points (19+4) to win the Bridge Road Brewers voucher.

Ball winners were Nathan Scott 22 and another of our juniors Zac Whitmore 22.

The Beechworth Bakery nearest the pin on the 10th went unclaimed, but Darren McCormick claimed the Alpine Indigo Accounting half dozen for nearest the pin on the 17th.

Graeme Cordy took home the cash for the nearest chip on the 14th.

Jackson Wells won the Butchers voucher in the raffle.

Last Sunday was the first round of the North Eastern District Golf Association pennant season.

Again this year we are fielding two handicap sides.

Our Section one side made the treck to Yarrawonga to take on Thurgoona.

Unfortunately for the team they came up against a formidable Thurgoona side who gave them a touch up five-nil.

The shining light was Andrew Field in his first pennant game for the club going to the 22nd hole.

Next Sunday the side will look to bounce back, but it won't be easy as they head to Wangaratta Golf Club to take on the home side.

Our Section two side traversed down the Hume to Benalla to take on our good friends Chiltern.

The side had a close 3/2 victory, with every game making it to at least the 16th hole.

This week Section two heads over the border to Albury to take on Mansfield.

Also on Sunday Beechworth Bowls and Golf clubs combined for their annual Bolf day.

Two great clubs coming together for an International Womens Day event.

There was 30 women in total filling six teams mixed with golfers and bowlers.

Starting at the golf club with a four hole Ambrose followed by bubbles and scones.

Then it was off to bowls club for six ends of bowls and a fantastic spread for lunch and presentations.

The winners of the day were Kerrie, Di, Margo, Kylie and Lesley with a score of 26.

Runners up were Anna, Courtney, Nada, Dee and Hollie on 25.

The real winner of the day was the $1020 we raised for Share the Dignity which was over $300 more than last year.

Well done everyone, a huge thank you to out major sponsor CJ and BJ Surrey builders with over $300 worth of prizes donated.

Thanks for an awesome day Beechworth bowls and see you next year

Last Wednesday had four women turn out in glorious golf conditions to battle out the first monthly medal.

Winner of the day was Hollie Goodwin (13) with a nett 63.

Closely followed by Coral Ward (25) with 65.

Glenda Marshall (16) shot a 71 and Gail smith (18) with a 73.

NTP's Hollie Goodwin on the 5th and Coral ward on the 17th.

Course is looking greener and greener, still with some nice run on it.

Don't forget twilight Thursday night, only a few weeks left to enjoy golf and a snag.