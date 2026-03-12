Last Thursday we had 18 players again, including four juniors.

The winner with a great round of two under for 27 points (21+6) was Dylan Pool.

Runner up taking home the Bridge Road Brewers voucher was junior Kayden Ross with 25 points (24+1).

Ball winners were Josh Carr 25, Ashton Leary 24 and Graeme Cordy 24.

None of the nearest the pins went off, but Graeme Cordy took home the cash for the nearest chip.

Rod Shaw won the CC’s Quality Meats & Smokehouse voucher in the raffle.

On Sunday 10 players fronted up for the first Monthly Medal of the season.

After a bit of a low period of form Jackson Wells has come out firing shooting 78 off the stick off a 13 handicap to win the medal with 65 nett.

Runner up also coming back into form was Daryl Rowe (18) with 68 nett.

Next to follow were Phil Pelgrim (16) 70, Dave Lang (14) 71, Zane Howard (21) 71, Andrew Field (0) 73, Rod Shaw (16) 74, Dave Clark (12) 74, Andy Croome (12) 75 and George Ward (20) 79.

Dave Clark had a day out on the par threes, claiming three of nearest the pins on 5, 7 and 10.

Dane Lang also claimed one on the 3rd.

This coming Sunday, pennant starts for the men.

The section one side of Vaughan Saunders, Andrew Field, Andy Croome, Phil Pelgrim and Simon Carracher take on Thurgoona at Yarrawonga.

Whilst the section two side including Darren Edwards, Dylan Pool, Jacob Howard, Dave Lang and Zane Howard head to Benalla to take on Chiltern.

There will be a Stableford event at home for everyone else.

Thursday twilight golf continues, hit off 4:30 to 5pm.