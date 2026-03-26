A beautiful autumn day in Beechworth provided the perfect backdrop for members of the North East Division Croquet Association (NEDCA) as they gathered for a spirited day of social competition last Saturday, 21 March.

Thirty-two players from nine clubs took to the lawns, enjoying friendly yet competitive play under near ideal conditions.

Participants ranged from seasoned competitors to newcomers experiencing their first tournament, all contributing to a day marked by sportsmanship and enthusiasm.

After a series of hard-fought games, Justin Elliot (Yarrawonga) emerged as the overall winner with four victories, with Tricia Sansom (Wodonga) finishing as runner-up. Additional prizes celebrated standout skills on the day:

- Most Successful Jump Shots: Margy Barwood (Beechworth).

- Most Hoop-in-One Shots: Allan Latta (Albury).

The event was not only a sporting success but also a valuable fundraiser for the Beechworth Croquet Club.

Organisers extended their thanks to club members and the many local businesses who generously donated raffle prizes, helping make the day both enjoyable and impactful.

A great day was had by all, reinforcing the strong community spirit and camaraderie within the region’s croquet clubs.