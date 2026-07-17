The George Kerferd Oration committee is delighted to have one of Australia’s most influential cultural leaders to be delivering this year’s George Kerferd Briscoe Oration at the Beechworth Memorial Hall on Sunday 26 July.

Professor Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO has helped Australians better understand the nation’s history, recognise the richness of First Nations culture and imagine a more inclusive future through music, storytelling and education.

Her oration is titled “Actually, this is exactly who we are".

Professor Cheetham Fraillon joins a rich Kerferd Oration history of prominent orators since the first George Kerferd Oration began in 2003 to mark the 150th anniversary of the naming of Beechworth.

Indigo Shire Council had called across the community for ideas on how to celebrate the significant anniversary.

Beechworth resident Joan Simms came up with the idea of a lecture or oration about future issues and community discussion with the first Kerferd Oration born that year.

The Oration honours the legacy of George Briscoe Kerferd (1831–1889) – an energetic community leader, Premier of Victoria, and Judge of the Supreme Court.

“I was new to Beechworth and attended one of the talks by local historian Ian Hyndham at the neighbourhood centre (now known as Quercus Beechworth),” she said.

“He spoke about James Ingram and George Kerferd that sparked my interest.”

Kerferd Oration founder Ms Simms, said the oration is a community run event for the community and this has been at the heart of its ongoing success.

“It's value is embedded in the community for all ages,” she said.

“It is about community learning and discussion, human connection, contested ideas, tapping into an emerging issue in a changing world, and preparation for what is next.”

Kerferd Oration committee member Ross Kearney said the Oration’s vision has not changed since it began.

“The oration is a unique opportunity to hear from someone with a shared wealth of experience and wisdom in an insightful and thoughtful way that can lead to a healthier way for the community to approach topics,” he said.

“There has always been an important topic for our community.”

Mr Kearney said in a world of social media, discussion about important topics is more important than ever by engaging the community and contesting ideas with human connection.

Ms Simms said the Kerferd Oration has also contributed to community learning and development.

Among orators, some examples are environmentalist Tim Flannery’s oration in 2008 leading to the creation of Beechworth Sustainability and merging with Beechworth Landcare now known as Beechworth Urban Landcare and Sustainability.

The 2009 oration presented by the Reverend Tim Costello AO led to the Indigo University of the Third Age (U3A) being established in Beechworth.

“U3A has close to 200 members today and is a vital group,” Ms Simms said.

“Tutors and learners are members with interchange, human connection and contested ideas.”

A joint oration delivered in 2012 by a local history researcher the late Dr Bill Wilson APM, OAM and the late Tim Fischer AC – an Australian politician and diplomat – revealed the story of Sir Isaac Isaacs connection to Indigo Shire and the discovery of his sister Rebecca’s unmarked grave in the Beechworth Cemetery.

In a world of climate change former Federal MP for Indi Cathy McGowan sparked the creation of Indigo Shire Youth for Climate Action from her 2020 oration.

“Some orators have progressed in their careers with 2018 orator Malarndirri McCarthy now the federal government minister for Indigenous Affairs,” Ms Simms said.

Committee member Chris Guest said the Kerferd Oration is a rare opportunity to hear a presentation given in depth and detail of ideas with the chance for people to ask questions to the orator.

Due to COVID, the Kerferd Oration began livestreaming with the benefit of extending audience engagement from around the nation.

An ongoing archive of recorded discussions can be accessed at any time via the website.

Visit www.kerferdoration.org for the free event’s details and to book a seat.

The event is supported by Indigo Shire Council, WAW and the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House.