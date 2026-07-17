What a fantastic day for Beechworth Golf Club at their Life Members 3 person Ambrose day last Sunday.

Let's be honest, the weather was not great, the course was wet, but the spirits and enthusiasm from all players made the day a huge success and great fun.

The afternoon tea was fantastic, so thanks to all the members who helped out there.

We had 33 players turn out, which was beyond belief given the conditions.

We welcomed quite a few visitors, and some new players for their first competition, and four juniors as well.

The winners of the day were visitors Grant Kimball, Max Kimball and Dave Purtill with 66/56 1/6.

Runners up with 63/57 2/3 were Glenda Marshall, Jacko Wells and Dylan Pool.

They beat Rod Shaw, Charles Stewart and Ben Van Kesteren on a countback with 64/57 2/3.

Ball winners were Josh Carr, Hollie Goodwin and Zoe Gephart with 58 2/3, John Wilson, Josh Furze and Mitch Kohn with 59 1/6, the team of our juniors Ashton Leary, Zac Whitmore and Jack Ritzen with 61 1/3, Nathan Scott, Zane Howard and Andrew Field with 61.5.

Only two nearest the pins went off today, and they went to Nathan Scott on the 5th and John Wilson on the 7th.

The Junior longest drive was won by Max Kimball, the Women's winner was Hollie Goodwin and the Men's winner was Charles Stewart.

Andrew Field claimed the meat tray in the raffle.

It was great to have Life Members Pam Nankervis and Glenda Marshall out there today as well.

Next Sunday will be a Stableford event, 11:30am for 12noon hit off.