Beechworth Old Cranks Motor Club has revved up to host this year’s annual ‘Drive Back in Time’ drawing engine lovers from around the region, Victoria and interstate to Beechworth.

A huge variety of prized possessions 25 years and older will be showcased when enthusiasts drive into town for the main ‘Show and Shine’ event on Sunday 3 May.

Among motor enthusiasts, club president Kath Gosden will be entering her 1929 Super 7 Triumph.

“They used to hot them up a little bit and use this particular model as race cars, winning a very early grand prix in Western Australia in 1931, just out from Kalgoorlie,” she said.

“It was seen as the sporty car of the day and its top speed is around 70km/h if you're coming down a hill, but it's good fun to drive.”

Kath said her father, Wangaratta’s Des Chick, had restored the vehicle in the late 70s for her mother.

“It was my mum's car and has had lots of use,” she said.

“The Triumph was driven by mum and dad on lots of holidays and by other family members, too.”

The president said her parents were in the Wangaratta Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club.

“My parents were involved in the club from day one, and were some of the inaugural members, so I’ve grown up being around all types of vehicles,” she said.

Kath said the Triumph had been off the road for about six years with a seized motor.

“My husband, Andrew - a former mechanic - rebuilt the engine and got it back on the road, much to the family's delight seeing it being used again,” she said.

On the weekend's 'Drive back in Time' agenda will be a tractor trek on Saturday morning, a barbeque lunch for entrants, and the Keith Harms cruise around town in the afternoon.

Ms Gosden said vehicles will be lined up in the Heritage Precinct area in Ford Street, closed between Camp and Williams Streets, with a spillover in the Police Paddocks.

The historic Crossley engine in Albert Road near the bowling club will be fired up for a showcase as well, while stationary engine displays will also be in the Police Paddocks.

The day’s program will include a fun activity table for children to learn about automobiles, a jumbo raffle and a stack of sponsored trophies crafted by the local men’s shed to be awarded to some entrants for their vehicle entries.

Quercus Beechworth Bookshop will also take part selling books of all things automobile.

Kath said funds raised from entry fees, other activities and the jumbo raffle go back into the community as well as helping to maintain the Crossley engine.

She said funds also help with the club’s annual scholarship for someone interested in pursuing a career in the automotive trade.

Visit www.beechwortholdcranksclub.com for more information about the weekend's exciting event on 2 and 3 May.