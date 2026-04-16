ANZAC Day Services around Indigo Shire are as follows for Saturday 25 April.

Barnawartha

10.00am - Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial

Beechworth

6.00am – Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Town Hall Gardens

11.00am - March commences from corner Ford and Church Streets to Cenotaph

11.30am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath, Cenotaph

Chiltern

6.00am – Dawn Service at War Memorial

11.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial

11.20am – March commences from War Memorial to Soldiers Memorial Hall

Kiewa-Tangambalanga

5.45am – Dawn Service at Cenotaph

8.45am – March commences from St Mark’s Church, Huon-Kiewa Road, along Kiewa East Road to Cenotaph

9.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph

Rutherglen

5.55am – Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens

8.55am – March commences from Jaspers Corner to Cenotaph

9.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph

Wahgunyah

9.30am - March commences from School of Arts Hall, Foord Street to Memorial Garden immediately followed by Commemorative Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Garden

Yackandandah

5.45am – Dawn Service at Memorial Gates

9.30am – March commences from William Street to Memorial Gardens

10.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Gardens