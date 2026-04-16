PHOTO
65736.0
ANZAC Day Services around Indigo Shire are as follows for Saturday 25 April.
Barnawartha
10.00am - Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial
Beechworth
6.00am – Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Town Hall Gardens
11.00am - March commences from corner Ford and Church Streets to Cenotaph
11.30am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath, Cenotaph
Chiltern
6.00am – Dawn Service at War Memorial
11.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at War Memorial
11.20am – March commences from War Memorial to Soldiers Memorial Hall
Kiewa-Tangambalanga
5.45am – Dawn Service at Cenotaph
8.45am – March commences from St Mark’s Church, Huon-Kiewa Road, along Kiewa East Road to Cenotaph
9.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
Rutherglen
5.55am – Dawn Service at Cenotaph, Memorial Gardens
8.55am – March commences from Jaspers Corner to Cenotaph
9.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Cenotaph
Wahgunyah
9.30am - March commences from School of Arts Hall, Foord Street to Memorial Garden immediately followed by Commemorative Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Garden
Yackandandah
5.45am – Dawn Service at Memorial Gates
9.30am – March commences from William Street to Memorial Gardens
10.00am – Memorial Service and laying of wreath at Memorial Gardens