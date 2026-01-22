Moments from victory, Beechworth’s A grade side were left to split the points with Ovens Valley United as rain washed out their run chase at Baarmutha Park.

Needing just eight more runs off the last five overs of the innings, a beautiful summers day took a turn and showers suspended play.

The skies didn’t clear in time as play was called and the match was abandoned, meaning the teams split the points.

It was a top display of batting from the Beechworth top three which set the Wanderers on their way to the 239-run target.

Cam Fendyk came out and made a quickfire 28 off 16 balls opening the batting before Will Prebble and Brenton Surrey went to work.

The pair would put on 119 for the second-wicket stand as Prebble would be caught for 64 off 69 balls.

Surrey would go on with the job until he was trapped LBW for 85 off 91 balls.

Beechworth would make it to 5/231 before the suspension of play.

Being sent out to field first, it was always going to be a tough ask for Beechworth to contain Ovens Valley’s marquee imports, who both did damage with the bat.

Geeth Alwis (68 off 77) and Joel Jordan (73 off 62) set the platform for the Tigers while Noah White (36 off 52) contributed in the middle order.

Jonathan Carson’s off-pace bowling was the pick of the Beechworth attack, finishing with 2/30, while Fendyk (2/39), Jack Ryan (2/35) and Richie Worcester (2/62) all took two wickets each to have Ovens Valley finish on 8/238.

Across the grades, Beechworth juniors finished off a big week OF Junior Country Week play representing the WDCA.

Under 16s rising star Taylor Thomson won the Batsman of the Carnival award scoring 290 runs at an average 93.33, with two 50s and a century in the final.

George Pfahlert won the Player of the Carnival award in under 14s, scoring 175 runs at an average of 175 with three 50s, as well as taking seven wickets at an average of seven and taking four catches.

Dristan Kopacz, Charlie Brown and Jobe Warner also represented the club with pride throughout the week.

The WDCA will have a league-wide bye for the Australia Day long weekend before returning on 31 January.