After almost nine years as Indigo Shire Council chief executive officer, Trevor Ierino has tendered his resignation, effective February 2027.

Announcing his decision earlier in the week, Mr Ierino said the choice had not been an easy one.

“Serving as CEO of Indigo Shire Council has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional career, and I will always be grateful for the confidence that successive Councils have placed in me,” he said.

“After considerable reflection, I have reached the point in my career where the time feels right to move on from full-time executive leadership in local government.

“I am looking forward to a different chapter, one that provides greater flexibility while still allowing me to continue to contribute to the sector.”

Mr Ierino said he’ll be leaving the role with a strong sense of pride in what has been achieved during his tenure.

“Council has faced many challenges and opportunities, and I believe we have consistently approached them with integrity, professionalism and a genuine commitment to serving the Indigo community,” he said.

“None of those achievements would have been possible without the support of dedicated councillors, an outstanding executive leadership team, and the many talented and committed staff who serve our community each day.”

Mayor Sophie Price said it was with a heavy heart that council has accepted Mr Ierino's resignation.

“Trevor has led the organisation with steady hands and a genuine care for our communities for almost nine years, and on behalf of council I want to thank him for his dedication, his integrity and the enormous contribution he has made to Indigo Shire,” she said.

“This is a well-earned next chapter, and while we will miss him, we are grateful for the strong foundation he leaves us to build on.”

Mr Ierino said he remained committed to ensuring an orderly transition over the coming months and will continue to lead the organisation with the same energy and professionalism that has guided his approach over the past nine years.

“I look forward to working with council, the executive team and our staff to leave the organisation well positioned for its next chapter,” he said.