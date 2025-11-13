Beechworth Senior Citizen Club members and guests tucked into a scrumptious lunch at the club hall last week to celebrate Victoria’s month-long Seniors Festival held throughout the month of October.

Last week’s get together organised as part of the festival with the theme ‘Connect, Create, Celebrate’ drew 50 people.

Club president Chris Dormer said the lunch organised every year, provided a great opportunity for various groups members of the club to meet and socialise.

Among groups are croquet, craft, cards (Euchre), yoga, line dancing, Beechworth Exercise and Activities Training (BEAT) gentle exercise cohort and line dancing.

Under BEAT’s umbrella are Tai Chi/Qi Gong and table tennis groups as well.

Ms Dormer said guest speaker Beechworth Correctional Centre general manager Nick Selisky delivered a fascinating talk about his career in corrections.

“Mr Selisky also spoke about the importance of the men at Beechworth Correctional Centre being able to assist in the community,” she said.

“He explained how this was part of the program for the men to prepare for returning to and living in the community.’

Senior citizens club member Rob Goodwin cooked up a storm in the kitchen helped by some members of the Beechworth Correctional Centre team to serve meals.

Indigo Shire Council in partnership with the Victorian government, local businesses and community organisations had delivered a jam-packed program of events for the festival last month.

For information about daily activities daily at the Senior Citizens Club located at 1A Harper Avenue, Beechworth contact Chris Dormer on mobile 0458 606 922 or email beechworth.scc@gmail.com.