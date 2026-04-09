Bright blue skies and happy faces greeted another successful Beechworth Football Netball Club Easter Saturday Fun Run last weekend.

Held annually over the Easter bye round, the run is a feature fundraiser for the club since taking over the popular community event in recent years.

More than 360 runners gathered at Baarmutha Park to set off across three distances taken at their own leisure.

Event co-organiser Anna Mackinley said it was great to see a wide-ranging representation of the local community and visiting tourists down for the Easter weekend.

“We had a great volunteer turnout from the club, there were people of all ages helping out,” she said.

Ms Mackinlay said four generations of one visiting family all hit the track for the morning, including an 87-year-old great grandmother.

In the 12km run Kristy Rigby (58:03) and Mathieu Dore (48:56) were the winners for open women and men while Stella O’Laughlin (42:42) and Dexter Hill (33:15) won the 8km and Dior Sutherland (13:51) and Andrew Darrington (11:50) were the quickest over 3km.

The fun run utilised timing equipment from the local Beechworth Chain Gang to coordinate placings.

The club will get back into action for round two of the TDFL and TDNA season at Thurgoona against the Bulldogs this Saturday.

The seniors side will be looking for a slice of redemption after a six-point loss to the Dogs in the elimination final last year.

Beechworth made a strong start to the year with a 10-goal win at home against Wahgunyah a fortnight ago.

A grade will be looking for their first win of the year coming off a thrilling draw with the Lions in round one.

The Bushrangers were five goals down going into the last quarter before a late surge to share the points.

Action will get underway at Thurgoona Oval with the juniors from 9am.