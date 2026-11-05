On Wednesdays ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH BEECHWORTH: 5.30 to 6pm. Music and Meditation. You are welcome to gather for gentle music, reflection and meditation in the calm of the Anglican Christ Church. 27 Ford Street. From now until 15 November STABLE STUDIOS: Solo art exhibition by Patricia Doughty ‘Looking for Light’. Studio open weekends from 10am – 2pm or by appointment. All proceeds from the exhibition go to mental health charities. 58B Ford St, Beechworth. From now until 27 November BEECHWORTH OLD CRANKS CLUB: 2027 scholarship application open for applicants seeking to enter an apprenticeship in the automotive industry. Worth up to $3,000. Email the club secretary at beechwortholdcranksclub@gmail.com for information and application forms. Applications close 27 November. Friday 6 Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November QUERCUS BEECHWORTH: Various times. The community is invited to celebrate the anniversary over three days with three events - community feast, Op Shop ball and a free family day. Visit www.quercusbeechworth.org.au/40years for more information and to book for the feast and ball. CHILTERN RAILWAY MODELLERS: Grand opening weekend. 10am – 3pm. Model Railway Museum, bush market, small antique engine display. Museum entry $5. Children under 12 free. 1750 Chiltern-Howlong Road, Gooramadda. Saturday 7 November BEECHWORTH FARMERS MARKET: 8.30am -12.30pm. Great variety of fresh, local produce. Craft and food stalls. Located at the Anglican Christ Church, cnr of Ford and Church Streets. QUERCUS BEECHWORTH REPAIR CAFE: 10am – 12pm. Have items repaired and learn a new skill. Or you can just visit for a cuppa and chat. Oregon Hall, 26-30 Ford St, Beechworth. Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November BEECHWORTH VIGNERONS: Beechworth Wine Region Spring Tasting bringing together the region’s winemakers. Beechworth Servicemen’s Memorial Hall with master classes held at various locations around town. Visit https://beechworthwineregion.com.au/ for information and times. Sunday 8 November BEECHWORTH FIRE BRIGADE: 9am – 1pm. Womens CFA Try Day. Free event. Try new skills, meet the brigade team, learn their impact and see how your skills can make a difference. 18+. 3/5 Victoria Road. Morning tea and lunch provided. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/womens-cfa-try-day for more information and to register. RUTHERGLEN MARKET: 9am – 12.30pm. Held on the second Sunday of every month, this market brings together a lively mix of stallholders showcasing the very best in fresh produce, artisan goods, and local creativity. Lions Park. Douglas Street. Saturday 14 November ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH BEECHWORTH: 4pm - 5.30 pm. Josh Hooke returns to the Kawai grand piano to play Scarlatti, Chopin and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an exhibition, culminating in its vast fortissimo: 'The Great Gate of Kyiv'. Visit www.trybooking.com/au/event/1669187 for more information and bookings. Proceeds support maintenance of the church’s historic pipe organ and piano. INDIGO VINEYARD: Pink Day – Alice in Wonderland party lunch. Fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation. Silent auctions and more. Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/indigovineyard/items/403394/calendar/?flow=621936&full-items=yes for more details and to book. BEECHWORTH THEATRE COMPANY: Three funny short play performances in Stanley at 4.30pm and on 15 November at 2pm at the Stanley Memorial Hall. Discounted prices. Visit website www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au for more information and tickets. Monday 16 November Yackandandah Good to Go Café: 10:00 am - 11:30 am. Curious? Have questions? Come along to the next cafe. All welcome. Email: g2gcollective@gmail.com for more information. "Reclaiming the narrative around death, dying, grief and loss." Yackandandah Community Centre, 29 High Street. INDIGO ATAURO ISLAND FRIENDSHIP GROUP: 6.00pm. AGM. All welcome. New members invited to join. Being held in Bunya House (next to the Beechworth Visitor Information Centre). 103 Ford St.