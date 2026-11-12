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Shine Bright confirmed as provisional provider for Rutherglen Kindergarten

<p>A NEW ADVENTURE: Rutherglen Kindergarten will join the Shine Bright Early Years Manager network from 2027.</p>\\n
<p>A NEW ADVENTURE: Rutherglen Kindergarten will join the Shine Bright Early Years Manager network from 2027.</p>\\n

A NEW ADVENTURE: Rutherglen Kindergarten will join the Shine Bright Early Years Manager network from 2027.

Rutherglen Kindergarten to join new provider from 2027 onwards
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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