Shine Bright confirmed as provisional provider for Rutherglen Kindergarten

Rutherglen Kindergarten will join the Shine Bright Early Years Manager network from 2027, following confirmation of Shine Bright as the service’s approved provider. The move marks a new chapter for the kindergarten, bringing dedicated early years management and wider professional support to a service with strong local foundations. Shine Bright chief executive officer, Richie Evans, said the organisation looked forward to getting to know the children, families and educators who make Rutherglen Kindergarten such an important part of the community. “Our role is to give local teachers and educators the support they need to focus on what matters most — helping children feel safe, connected and excited to learn,” he said. “Rutherglen brings its own identity, relationships and knowledge of local families. “We want to build on those strengths, with the backing of a wider team that understands early childhood education and the needs of regional communities. “We recognise the contribution of Glenview Health, Indigo Shire Council and everyone who has helped shape the kindergarten. “We look forward to working alongside the community as the service takes this next step.” As a not-for-profit, community-based Early Years Manager, Shine Bright supports teachers and educators through mentoring, coaching, professional learning and collaboration across its network. Shine Bright currently operates 44 services across regional Victoria, with all services meeting or exceeding the National Quality Standards. Indigo Shire Council chief executive officer, Trevor Ierino, welcomed the announcement. “Local kindergartens are places where children form friendships, families connect and communities come together,” he said. “Having an experienced early years provider take on Rutherglen Kindergarten is a positive step towards a sustainable future for this valued local service. “The kindergarten’s connection to Rutherglen is central to its success. “We look forward to seeing that local character continue as Shine Bright brings its early years expertise and support to the service.” Enrolments for Rutherglen Kindergarten in 2027 are now open. Families can visit the Shine Bright website for further information.