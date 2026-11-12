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Spring wine tasting success

<p>POURED: Vignerons Schm\\u00F6lzer & Brown\\u2019s winemaker and viticulturist Tessa Brown pours a drop of two for wine lovers on Saturday. </p>\\n
<p>POURED: Vignerons Schm\\u00F6lzer & Brown\\u2019s winemaker and viticulturist Tessa Brown pours a drop of two for wine lovers on Saturday. </p>\\n

POURED: Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown’s winemaker and viticulturist Tessa Brown pours a drop of two for wine lovers on Saturday.

Wine lovers on Saturday had the chance to taste some of the locality’s interesting wines
Coral Cooksley
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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