Staghorn Flat’s Margie Gleeson was recognised in the Kings Birthday Honours announced on Monday with an Order of Australia Medal for her exceptional service to the arts.

“It’s very exciting and I feel overwhelmed and humbled,” the proud recipient said.

“I’m just one person in an organisation and there are many other deserving people out there too.”

Margie said it’s nice for the arts to be recognised with a lot going on behind the scenes with many people not realising how much work is involved.

“The arts doesn’t often get a big boost,” she said.

Margie said when living in the country, there’s not enough dollars for the arts with volunteers relied upon who make things happen.

“Country arts is generally supported by volunteers,” she said.

“I come from a family of teachers, writers, librarians, journalists and lovers of music, art and theatre.

“It was not hard to follow what I love.”

Most of Margie’s work in the arts over the last 40 years has been in NSW and only recently in Victoria.

As a NSW secondary school teacher she taught Visual Arts, Drama and History from 1980 until 2018.

During that time she was also part of the Riverina organisers for arts activities such as the Riverina Drama Camp, HSC Study Days and Education Week Performances.

A top priority for Margie was for rural, regional and remote students not to miss out on the arts.

“Running since 1985, the Drama Camp reaches students in isolated places and brings them together with teachers, actors and peers to create and share skills,” she said.

Margie has produced and directed plays and musicals at schools with many talented students but also giving beginners and enthusiasts a chance to shine and find their confidence.

“Watching students perform is the best reward for a drama teacher,” she said.

She has also teamed up with a colleague to develop Breaking New Ground (BNG) over nine years after she retired from teaching.

The organisation had promoted the arts, education and sustainable communities with the plan to take arts into primary schools and the community.

“Before the pandemic we took many students to aged care homes to sing,” she said.

“More recently we have shown children how to create murals in their schools in Corowa and Howlong.

“We also assisted Murray Arts in their art, science and light festivals by helping schools make lanterns for the events.

“We mentored students and teachers in secondary schools during and after the pandemic.”

As a community member in Albury, Margie joined the committee of volunteer led community organisation Border Music Camp in 1998 running for 50 years and remains on the committee.

She said a week-long camp for 200 students in winter draws participants aged eight to 80 with an opportunity to take part in created orchestras.

“Many people learn a musical instrument, but this gives them a chance to play in an orchestra at their level of development,” she said.

Margie was a Hothouse Theatre Board member from 2017 to 2024 and continues to contribute to the Murray Arts Cultural Council.

As a member of Arts Yackandandah. Margie contributes to Yackandandah Theatre Company as a producer and an occasional director and works to create events for the local community with everyone working collaboratively.

Margie said the arts is essential for children, teenagers and adults to find confidence, joy and friendship, while she has worked with wonderful colleagues.

“The arts allow our stories to be told – now more vital than ever - and are links in our communities that bring people together and provides needed social cohesion,” she said.

“In the arts world, making a difference includes joining a group, running events, fundraising, making costumes, painting sets, moving chairs and making programs.

Margie lectures at Charles Sturt University in teacher training preparing new drama teachers for the classroom.

“My family have given me space to do these things and I am grateful to them,” she said.

Among a string of achievements includes Border Music Camp life membership and in the arts a former board member of both the Association of Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies and Murray Arts board.

In the community Margie is a Winter Solstice Festival of Music and Conversation supporter, has been a judge in the Albury Wodonga Business Awards and a Riverina Drama Camp convenor.

Professional career achievements include lecturer at Charles Sturt University from 2008 to 2016 and then from last year, head teacher for creative and performing arts at Albury High School.

Margie received a Director-General's Award for service to public education in 2007.