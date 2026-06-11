A chance to give back as well as community connection has recently drawn three new members to the Beechworth Red Cross branch.

For Pauline Mahoney, being with like-minded people to volunteer has been special.

“It really is about giving back and connection,” she said.

Another new member, Margo Baker, said she joined after meeting the local branch president Julia Smith.

“I’d met Julia at a morning tea the Red Cross had organised for an Indigo Shire Council event at the Information Centre,” she said.

“I helped set it up and mentioned I liked cooking, and Julia invited me to join.

“I thought it would be a nice way of giving back through catering in providing food and hospitality for local functions to a wide a group of people.”

New member Gwen Clarke said she has been retired from nursing locally since the COVID pandemic.

“You meet a lot of people at work, but when you finish work, you need to be involved and be connected to the community and feel that you're helping,” she said.

“I think you learn a lot from others, and you meet a lot of new people.”

Ms Clarke said it’s good to be giving back through different Red Cross programs.

“I enjoyed helping to cater for Anzac Day and met so many people,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to give back on any of those occasions and also to be connected to community.”

President Julia Smith said the branch has provided continuous membership and service to the community for 112 years in August this year.

“What we’re doing now in the community is as relevant today as what it has been for the last 112 years,” she said.

Among Red Cross programs are emergency services, Red Cross calling and catering programs.

Ms Smith said prices for catering are kept low to help community members.

Members can also undertake training to be part of the Australian Red Cross emergency service team as well.

“It’s very rewarding to help the local community in what we do,” Ms Smith said.

“Socialisation is also rewarding as all members enjoy getting together.”