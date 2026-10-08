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Telstra upgrading 4G/5G coverage in Woolshed Valley

<p>GREATER COVERAGE: Telstra will be commencing six day works to improve mobile base station at Woolshed Valley.</p>\\n
<p>GREATER COVERAGE: Telstra will be commencing six day works to improve mobile base station at Woolshed Valley.</p>\\n

GREATER COVERAGE: Telstra will be commencing six day works to improve mobile base station at Woolshed Valley.

The upgrades will improve the mobile site’s capacity.
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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