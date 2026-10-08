Telstra upgrading 4G/5G coverage in Woolshed Valley

Telstra will be upgrading its mobile base station that services Woolshed Valley to bring a better 4G/5G user experience. The upgrades will improve the mobile site’s capacity, meaning faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion. Upgrade works will commence on site from Monday 12 October for a period of six days. During these works, the site will need to be switched off for periods of up to 10 hours to safely complete works. A Telstra spokesperson said there may be occasions where timings or impacts change due to factors outside of their control. “We know how important mobile connectivity is for Australians, whether you’re in the city or the country,” they said. “As data use over our mobile network continues to grow, adding extra 4G/5G capacity to our mobile site in the area will help deliver faster downloads, smoother streaming and less congestion for customers. “While disruption is required while the upgrade is underway, we’ll only be switching off the site when we need to and will have it back online and working better than ever as quickly as possible.” Keep up to do date on this outage via telstra.com.au/outages Telstra customers can continue to make calls and send texts during disruption to mobile services by switching on Wi-Fi Calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to make and receive mobile calls while connected to Wi-Fi. Customers can find more information and tips on how to prepare by visiting, https://tel.st/planned-work