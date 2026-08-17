Commuters catching a train on the Albury line, except people boarding at Benalla and Euroa, will be able to tap on via payment with their bank card, phone or smartwatch towards the end of September.

Works are underway to install 106 new readers across 37 V/Line stations which previously required a paper or eTicket.

The Albury line will be the last of the six regional lines to have the new system installed.

People boarding in Wangaratta will be able to use the updated technology from 27 September, while Benalla and Euroa passengers will have to wait until 22 November due to station upgrades under the Inland Rail project.

Once completed, passengers will be able to tap on at every train station across Victoria, as well as on trams and myki-enabled buses.

Passengers who have not reserved a seat for long distance services can purchase an unreserved fare at their station with tap and go.

Anyone travelling who would prefer to use a physical myki card will be able to do so.

Concession passengers, seniors and those under 18 should continue using their concession or Youth myki.

Victorians have already embraced tap and go in metro areas, with more than five million journeys being made with contactless payment since March 2026.

Half-price public transport fares will continue until the end of the year.