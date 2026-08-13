For local Salvation Army major Pauline Middleton, a donation of new blankets to help people in need keep warm in winter has reflected the community-minded spirit of Beechworth townsfolk.

“It’s great that we live in a town supportive of people no matter what socio-economic situation they are in,” major Middleton said.

Local resident Jenny Coupe-Clegg with her son Callum donated five blankets from generous donations given at last month’s sparkling Christmas in July event in Johns Street.

Jenny has a donation box with funds raised given to different community organisations every year.

The mother and son team are known for bringing joy to local families with an annual Christmas wonderland of colourful lights and magic as well as at the mid-year festive event.

“The blankets were donated for people in town to keep them warm,” Jenny said.

Major Middleton said the blankets had been distributed.

“Blankets are distributed to people living in cold homes as well as those who may not have enough blankets for their children to keep warm,” she said.

“Blankets are also given to other people in need as well.”

Jenny said the Christmas in July lights opened on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 6pm to 8pm throughout last month except when it rained.

“There was a steady stream of three or four families each night and people came from as far as Wangaratta and Chiltern,” she said.

“It’s a smaller display than the December event and was a great chance to try out some new decorations as well."

The next opening for the Johns Street Christmas Lights with a spectacular display will be in December.

Jenny said people can keep their eye on the John Street Christmas Lights Beechworth Facebook page for details.