Chiltern Landcare Group invites Chiltern locals to attend an engaging workshop on 23 August run by the Victorian Rabbit Action Network (VRAN).

Attendees will learn how to manage rabbits effectively, protect local habitats, and work together with your neighbours to achieve long-term control.

This interactive information session will involve an introduction to rabbit biology and ecology, and an overview of best practice rabbit management for peri-urban environments.

The information session will be followed by a ‘township walk’ where a number of properties will be visited with a discussion around the different advice and strategies needed for these properties.

This workshop hopes to inspire a collaborative community approach to managing pest rabbits in the township of Chiltern.

It will be held from 10am to 1pm at the Chiltern Senior Citizens Hall, Conness Street.

Bookings are required and can be made at https://events.humanitix.com/chiltern-community-rabbit-control-workshop.

Please wear suitable clothing and shoes for all weather conditions.

Lunch and light refreshments provided.

This event is run in partnership with Chiltern Landcare Group, Victorian Rabbit Action Network, Ovens Landcare Network, Indigo Shire Council and Agriculture Victoria.

The VRAN Managing Rabbits in Chiltern - Information Session & Town Walk is supported by the Victorian Government through the Partnerships Against Pests grant program.