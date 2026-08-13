A workshop designed to empower people to navigate healthcare with confidence if a life-changing diagnosis is received has been rated a success by organisers.

Hosted by the Good2Go Collective the session held on Saturday ‘Hope for Best, Plan for the Rest’ is one of several being rolled out around the North East region.

One of two presenters Lori Callahan (with the other Nicole Parker), said the workshop’s aim was to equip individuals, a family member or a friend with a framework that could be used.

Seven practical key areas for navigating a life-changing illness were applied to the learning with a workbook used by participants.

The workbook had been developed by two Canadian palliative care doctors – Sammy Winemaker and Hsien Seow – based on their book ‘Hope for the Best, Plan for the Rest’ with video talks by the doctors part of the presentation.

Ms Callahan said the workshop gave people the chance to have already thought things through should a life changing diagnosis be received.

“They won’t have to figure it out and feel alone,” she said.

Beechworth’s Jenny McKenzie said she found the workshop a valuable resource with an informative presentation.

“We've had some really short, sharp videos that are to the point, and worked through some of the exercises in workbook to take away,” she said.

“Other handouts and templates can be tapped into as well."

Ms McKenzie said people could also work out where they fitted into a family member or friend’s circle of key support.

“It’s how can you best offer help and walk with them on that journey,” she said.

Beechworth’s Kay Hampton said the workshop provided another layer of information having attended monthly Death Café meetings held in Beechworth.

“It’s practical and we have been able to run through the workbooks and handout sheets,” she said.

Ms Hampton said valuable information helped with questions and extra planning if a life-changing diagnosis is given and people are unable to undertake some tasks.

“It's better to have a conversation and be specific about help needed at the time,” she said.

Ms Hampton said the workshop had relevance to a wider scope of people such as those who may be on their own with an injury or illness.

“You just don't think about that when you're able-bodied until instant help is needed,” she said.

Ms Callahan said the workshop also gave participants the opportunity to be advocates in the community for people to be appropriately assertive with their own questions and interactions with the healthcare community.

“We had great participation with such a great group of engaged people who attended the workshop” she said.

The workshop also included references to Advanced Care Planning and My Death Project.

The event held at Beechworth Health Services’ Bantick House was sponsored with funding by a Murray (Vic) Primary Health Network grant through the Australian Government’s PHN program.

Visit www.g2gproject.com.au for more information about the Good2Go Collective with workshops and monthly Death Cafés.