A family-owned business that helped place Beechworth on the tourism map is undertaking a refurbishment for the first time in around 30 years.

The much-loved Beechworth Bakery drawing locals and tourists alike through its doors for close to 42 years will freshen up with a new look such as branding, colours, new timber flooring and cabinetry among the updates.

The Bakery’s managing director Marty Matassoni said the refurbishment follows updates at both the Albury and Bright stores with a roll out to continue throughout its other stores as well.

Mr Matassoni said works commencing on 17 August will take place over two weeks.

“We’ll still be trading in a pop-up store across the road where The Provender used to be,” he said.

“Seating will not be available with just takeaway.

Mr Matassoni said production for the first week of the refurbishment will take place with bakers and pastry cooks from Beechworth Bakery working in the Bright store with deliveries made daily to Beechworth.

“We will be back to production in Beechworth in the second week,” he said.

“It’s a real clean up with a new fresh look.

“We will continue working and nothing will change as we still want to meet community needs and will have all our products available.

“People can look through the windows and enjoy seeing the changes.

“We will be ready and open for the Father’s Day weekend."

Mr Matassoni said the updates had been on the cards for a long time.

“The recent refurbishments in Albury and Bright have worked well,” he said.

"Our stores have done us super proud for the last 30 years and we look forward to the next 30 years."

Important focuses of the family-owned business by co-owners Tom and Christine O’Toole with Marty and Jo Matassoni include all products made in-house across the Beechworth Bakery stores.

Others include innovation with new products, excellence in customer service and being part of the community.