Stanley Soldiers’ Memorial Hall celebrates its 70th birthday with entertainment, stories, activities and displays from 3pm on Saturday 29 November with everyone invited. Memorial Hall management committee president Janet Sutherland said with changing times and people’s busy working lives the hall offers a special place in connecting community. Since the 1970s the among hall uses has included dances, meetings, funerals and weddings. Janet said by all accounts in earlier times the hall had been a freezing place to be with no insulation and limited gas heating with the toilets outside against the Athenaeum. Improvements to the building with a new toilet block extension and new commercial kitchen added in 2003 increased prospects of further use. Since living in Stanley from 2004 Janet said among activities have been community gatherings and meetings, yoga, school performances and art shows. Others have included jazz concerts, theatre groups and talent nights with the hall used most weeks. “Dannielle Bell’s ‘Dragonfly Project' (a series of empowerment programs for girls and women) and the play group also using the hall have been a total joy to see,” Janet said. Further hall developments have included ceiling insulation and a heating and cooling system unit. “An audio-visual set up with Wi-Fi has been brilliant for meetings,” the hall committee president said. “Modernisation with the toilets, kitchen and heating have made it user friendly. “In connecting the community, the hall is becoming more important as a place to gather. “It’s also easy to access and book and not expensive with most community events free or for a nominal fee. “With further upgrades now in progress, we anticipate the Memorial Hall will have greater use including performance groups”. Plans are afoot for a professional theatre stage to be constructed with the project driven by the community for the community with the development to take place following external repairs to the 1956 building as well as acquired funding. Janet said the main purpose of the exciting community project is to extend the hall’s use and provide a modern venue. For the celebration, people are requested to bring a plate to share with BYO drinks while tea and coffee will be provided. For event enquiries email: stanleyathenaeum@gmail.com or contact either Janet Sutherland on 0413 149 127 or Chris Dormer on 0458 606 922.