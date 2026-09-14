Whorouly’s Invincibles: Lions A grade cap off the perfect season

Whorouly A grade netballers survived an almighty scare from the two-time defending champions Bonnie Doon to top off a perfect season with its first top flight O&K netball premiership in 15 years. The Lions had stretched out to a handy seven-goal buffer at the last change in front of a packed grandstand at the WJ Findlay Oval netball courts on Saturday. They had resurrected from a slow start and looked set to put the foot down as they had their sights set on a 20-0 season. But despite having to play an extra period in their prelim epic a week prior, the Bombers still had run in their legs and they threw all they had at Whorouly. Nerves all of a sudden ruled over the Lions and Bonnie Doon had miraculously closed in to within one goal with just under half the last quarter to play. With the grand final on the line, Whorouly found a way to steady themselves and after finding a turnover off a Bonnie Doon centre pass, momentum leaned back their way again. The Bombers, who had a three-peat in their sights, were left powerless as time and the scoreboard ticked away from them, with Whorouly scoring the last six goals of the match to restore their seven goal advantage 47-40. The final horn sounded and the Lions jumped for joy, finally overcoming the hump they had come so close to clearing in recent years. Coach Kelly Cousins said it was an amazing feeling to bring home the team’s first A grade premiership since 2011. “It was always something we knew we could do, but until that 60 minutes is done with, you never know,” she said. “I feel amazing, they gave us a bit of a scare at the end but to get up at the end along with our B grade is pretty special. “I think the girls panicked a little bit but we made a few changes, the girls settled and came back again.” Grand final nerves certainly got the better of both teams in the early stages as the Lions and the Bombers traded turnovers in the first few minutes. It was the heavy underdogs Bonnie Doon who would find a way to settle into the game first and score the first three goals before Whorouly were finally on the board. The Bombers held bragging rights at quarter time up by two goals but the dominant Lions came to life in the second. The Whorouly midcourt led by Bec and Jess Allen took over and the match began to take the shape the undefeated minor premiers had been accustomed to. The maroons were able to limit entry to Bonnie Doon’s league-leading scorer Amy Starzer, whose battle with goal keeper Laura Keighran was gripping throughout the day. Abbey Forrest couldn’t miss under the ring at the other end with a huge 16-goal quarter which had Whorouly in control at half time. Desperate for a spark, the Bombers threw the bibs around at three-quarter time after the game became an arm wrestle in the third period, knowing they had nothing to lose. Tara Murray was thrown into the centre swapping with Shannon Cameron, while Stella Brakels and Chloe Cash rotated in goal attack to partner with Starzer. It worked, but Whorouly’s class and composure came to the fore when fresh legs came from the bench. In the decider last year it was the Lions who finished hard late to give Bonnie Doon a scare, and they were more than happy to swap roles this time around by the end of Saturday. Forrest capped off a huge year with a best on court performance under the ring in the decider, finishing with 34 goals from 37 attempts and a decisive second quarter which helped turn the match in Whorouly’s favour.