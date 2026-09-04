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Pledge to return Country Roads and Bridges program

<p>ROAD TO ELECTION: Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson (centre) visited Wangaratta in July to hear of concerns about the state of the city\\'s roads among other issues from Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy (left). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>ROAD TO ELECTION: Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson (centre) visited Wangaratta in July to hear of concerns about the state of the city\\'s roads among other issues from Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy (left). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

ROAD TO ELECTION: Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson (centre) visited Wangaratta in July to hear of concerns about the state of the city's roads among other issues from Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy (left). PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

An elected Liberals Nationals government will fund councils $288m each year for four years.
Steve Kelly
September 4, 2026 • 02:30
Updated, September 4, 2026 • 04:08

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