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Contributing to Beechworth’s history

<p>PROUD: Beechworth RSL Sub Branch vice-president Alison Williams with the cross to honour her father \\u2013 a former RAAF leading aircraftsman in World War II \\u2013 is among close to 500 placed in the Field of Remembrance on ANZAC Days. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
<p>PROUD: Beechworth RSL Sub Branch vice-president Alison Williams with the cross to honour her father \\u2013 a former RAAF leading aircraftsman in World War II \\u2013 is among close to 500 placed in the Field of Remembrance on ANZAC Days. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n

PROUD: Beechworth RSL Sub Branch vice-president Alison Williams with the cross to honour her father – a former RAAF leading aircraftsman in World War II – is among close to 500 placed in the Field of Remembrance on ANZAC Days. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

A remake of crosses placed in the Beechworth ANZAC Day Field of Remembrance adds to history
Coral Cooksley
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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