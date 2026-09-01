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Buyers rush to secure Lincoln Lifestyle homes

<p>CARE FOR A DIP: There has been strong interest in the first release of homes at Lincoln Lifestyle Wangaratta, located off Lindner Road, including views of the Warbys.</p>\\n
<p>CARE FOR A DIP: There has been strong interest in the first release of homes at Lincoln Lifestyle Wangaratta, located off Lindner Road, including views of the Warbys.</p>\\n

CARE FOR A DIP: There has been strong interest in the first release of homes at Lincoln Lifestyle Wangaratta, located off Lindner Road, including views of the Warbys.

Stage one sells out before public launch; 227 new homes will be up for sale.
September 1, 2026 • 06:00

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