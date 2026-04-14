Survivors of childhood sexual abuse and gendered violence in North East Victoria will have access to a rare, survivor‑led recovery experience later this month, when the award‑winning documentary Left Write Hook screens in Benalla and Beechworth.

The film follows participants in a world‑first recovery program that combines trauma‑aware writing with non‑contact boxing, supporting survivors to reconnect with their bodies, reclaim their voices and rebuild strength and agency.

The approach is uniquely designed and led by people with lived experience.

The documentary will screen in Benalla on Monday, 20 April at 6pm and Beechworth on Tuesday, 21 April at 6pm, with each screening followed by a live Q&A featuring Left Write Hook Founder and CEO Dr Donna Lyon, film participants Pixie and Lauren, filmmaker Dr Shannon Owen, and representatives from the Centre Against Violence (CAV).

Dr Lyon said the program offers something many survivors—particularly in regional areas—are rarely able to access.

“Left Write Hook brings together body‑based healing and storytelling in a way that gives survivors control, choice and strength,” she said.

Alongside the screenings, free experiential workshops will be offered in both towns, providing survivors and practitioners with a facilitated introduction to the model.

The workshops include guided writing, optional sharing and non‑contact boxing in a safe, trauma‑aware group environment, allowing participants to experience how the program works in practice.

CAV Family Violence and Accommodation Services Manager Lucy Lee said the documentary creates space for conversations many communities struggle to have.

“It’s confronting at times, but it’s also deeply hopeful,” she said.

“It shows what healing can look like when survivors are supported to use both their voice and their body”.

Childhood sexual abuse remains a significant and often hidden issue across Australia, with survivors in regional communities facing ongoing barriers to appropriate, survivor‑centred support.

Organisers say bringing Left Write Hook to Benalla at the Benalla Cinema and Beechworth at Beechworth Secondary College is about increasing local access to proven recovery pathways and maintaining community‑led conversations about healing and prevention.

The screenings and workshops are being presented by the Centre Against Violence and are supported by community and philanthropic partners.

Benalla bookings via https://events.humanitix.com/left-write-hook-benalla-q-and-a-documentary-screening.

Beechworth bookings via https://events.humanitix.com/left-write-hook-beechworth-q-and-a-documentary-screening.