Sixty people gathered to thank volunteers for their valuable work at a special dinner held at Quercus Beechworth last Friday night had the chance to learn about sustainable initiatives undertaken in the region.

The event was held as part of this year’s Volunteer Week from 18 to 24 May.

It focused on this year’s United Nations theme ‘International Volunteer Year’ to recognise volunteerism as a key driver of sustainable development.

Beechworth’s Lesley Milne from Indigo Regen and Libby Hosking from the Atauro Island Friendship committee were among guest speakers delivering insights into their volunteer community group’s sustainable development impacts.

An organiser of the evening, Indigo Shire Council community development officer Kate O’Toole, said some people had been surprised to hear about the extent of support on Atauro Island.

“They also learned about new energy initiatives by Totally Renewable Yackandandah and Total Renewable Beechworth, and the extent of participating groups on the evening involved in various sustainable activities,” she said.

Ms Milne said Indigo Regen has funded and maintained five cool seats around Beechworth.

“Cool seats help to divert food waste from landfill by turning it into compost to grow healthy food, herbs and flowers,” she said.

“They provide a community space for learning about circular economies and ways of reducing dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.”

Ms Milne also spoke about a soon-to-be launched interactive board game – ‘The Adaptation Game’ (TAC) designed to help individuals and communities understand extreme weather events with practical actions to build personal wellbeing and community resilience to increasing weather-related challenges that lie ahead.

Ms Milne said people who volunteer with Indigo Regen could join different projects.

“People are welcome to bring their own skills, ideas and passions about regenerative, sustainable living and find willing collaborators within the group,” she said.

Atauro Island Friendship group president Libby Hosking spoke about the group’s program supporting ongoing educational scholarships, compost toilets and other projects making a difference to people’s lives on Timor-Leste’s small island of Atauro.

“The group has been supporting Timor Leste’s community on the island for more than 20 years,” she said.

Ms Hosking said Indigo Shire Council funded the enjoyable evening to recognise volunteers undertaking work around the environment and renewable energy.

Among group representatives included Indigo Environment Advisory Committee member, Rik Thwaites, Totally Renewable Yackandandah’s Blake Edwards and Totally Renewable Beechworth Peter Anfruns.

Russell James and Helen Robinson from Beechworth Urban Landcare and Sustainability (BULS) group with Heather Jameson and Paivi Watson representing the Quercus Op-shop, Bookstore and Community Garden also took part.

Indigo Shire Environment and Sustainability’s Annie Brien gave an overview of a sustainability report.

A Q&A followed with networking over a shared meal as well.

Ms O’Toole said many people indicated interest in joining the groups or recommending to a friend.