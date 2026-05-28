Thirty walkers and park advocates on Saturday celebrated the May centenary of Beechworth's Gorge Road opening and 19th anniversary of its second Spring Creek bridge opening.

Beechworth History and Heritage Society organised the event.

Society chair Jamie Kronborg told those gathered that road and bridge-building in the gorge, long since the major natural attraction in Beechworth Historic Park, was “quite a story”.

“With early guidance about the route from famed Board of Works chief engineer Carlo Catani in 1908, building the road and first bridge - a timber truss type - became a significant engineering and financial challenge,” Mr Kronborg said.

“The project took a decade, from 1916 to 1926, and the truss bridge later had to be replaced with a steel and concrete span, opening in 1936.

“After floods in October 2022 it now needs replacing again so full public access to Beechworth's five-kilometre-long key walk for many local people and tourists can be restored.”

The 1916-1926 road and bridge building project cost 2000 pounds and the route was opened on 26 May 1926, by Crown Lands Commissioner Alfred Downward. Beechworth’s Jessie Diffey, wife of shire president Victor Diffey, cut the ribbon at the truss bridge.

“Yet the new tourist route was very popular and in 1931 Beechworth shire council placed weight restrictions on vehicles crossing the bridge before deciding to replace it,” Mr Kronborg said.

The new bridge was opened by Country Roads Board chairman F. W. Fricke on 14 May, 1936.

Mr Kronborg said Parks Victoria and Indigo Shire Council had been in touch directly with updates about work by Parks Victoria to develop concept designs for a replacement bridge.

These concepts include a pedestrian-only and dual use pedestrian and single lane traffic bridge.

Parks Victoria has committed to engage the Beechworth community to discuss the design options.