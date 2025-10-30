Police and Courts

Social media
Rapist jailed for sexual assault of unconscious woman

Police seize major haul of drugs near Barnawartha

“Do better, be better” – Domestic violence offender released after jail stint

The Baranduda man had spent 284 days in custody before he was sentenced for time served
Beechworth caravan park operator, director charged

WorkSafe allege Beechworth Holiday Park operator and director failed to maintain safe workplace
Drivers on thin ice after hundreds caught flouting laws in alpine region

Police detected nearly 500 offences over weekend-long blitz on alpine roads
Search for missing rider involved in collision continues

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the Friday night incident to come forward
Drink driving strike rate shock during Operation Regal

Statewide long weekend traffic operation saw one in every 335 drivers drink driving
Man avoids conviction for assault on Wangaratta teen

The 41-year-old was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond after punching 19-year-old
