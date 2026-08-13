Landcare volunteers from groups around the region on Sunday gathered at the Baarmutha Park Function Centre in Beechworth to celebrate 40 years of Landcare in North East Victoria.

The Landcare movement was initiated by the late Joan Kirner, then Victorian Minister for Conservation, Forests and Lands and Heather Mitchell, former Victorian Farmers Federation president in 1986.

MC and a guest speaker Cathy McGowan delivered an informative talk and insight into Landcare.

North East Catchment Management Authority (NECMA) Regional Landcare coordinator Richard Dalkin said reaching the milestone was a testament to hardworking volunteers.

"It was also important to recognise volunteers in celebrating their many years of work with ‘Years of Service Awards’ as an important way to say thank you,” he said.

Volunteers were recognised with five, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year awards.

A new NECMA and Landcare honour roll introduced this year recognised 11 volunteers from across Landcare groups.

“NECMA staff wanted a way to show respect and tribute to Landcare volunteers who have gone above and beyond,” Mr Dalkin said.

“These are volunteers we always see leading their communities and speaking up on environmental issues and pushing hard to see the state of the environment improve for the next 40 years of Landcare."

Awards included a ‘rising star’ given to one member from Mitta to Murray Landcare and the other from the Dederang Primary School Junior Landcare Group.

Another included an Indigo Shire Young Environmentalist award.

Mr Dalkin said NECMA and Landcare often worked closely together on project areas.

“Landcare's input is often sought and valued in the development of important strategic plans such as the regional waterway strategy," he said.

"Landcare is often engaged by NECMA to deliver activities in parts of the catchment that they have vested interests in, or have established relationships with landholders.

"Volunteers often lead workshops and field days on soil health, sustainable agriculture, and revegetation and habitat restoration.

"Landcare is important for communities because it gives people who want to improve local biodiversity and re-establish the environment a place to go."

Mr Dalkin said Landcare is not just about the environment as the organisation provides social connections for like-minded people with many forming lifelong friendships.

"Landcare is also a trusted organisation, and many locals seek out Landcare events to improve their education and understanding on their local biodiversity."

Indigo Shire councillor Scott Landells said the in-depth knowledge and skills of volunteers was evident at the celebration with the awards.

“We’re also getting a second generation of young people who care deeply about the environment and sustainability which is strong across many schools,” he said.

Four foundation Landcare groups established in the late 1980s in the North East – Hodgson and Horseshoes Creeks, Springhurst and Byawatha Hills, Wooragee, and Burgoigee Creek remain active nearly four decades later.

The event was supported by the North East Catchment Management Authority and the Landcare Networks of North East Victoria as well as awards sponsored by Elders, AGL, Indigo Shire Council and Soil, Land and Food.