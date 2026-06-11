A First Nations Lake Bulegeaba (now known as Lake Moodemere) artist Tommy McRae (1831 -1901), traditional name Yakaduna, has been posthumously inducted into the Victorian History Hall of Fame.

The Royal Historical Society of Victoria created the Hall of Fame "to recognise and honour significant contributions made both posthumously and by those still living to the writing of Victoria’s history over the past 175 years".

Tommy McRae’s work with visual storytelling of early colonial settlement has been recognised as significant historical research across locations and topics he sketched.

The artist’s works are held in the National Museum of Australia and National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, state libraries in Victoria and NSW as well as the Melbourne Museum.

His sketch reproductions are also displayed at Corowa Federation Museum.

More to the story in next week’s edition of the Advertiser.