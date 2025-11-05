A passion wrapped around community health care by Beechworth’s Harry Thomas was the key focus of more than a decade long contribution in strategy management for Beechworth Health Service.

Mr Thomas recently finished his time as a board member after joining the health service in June 2015, with the last six years as the longest serving board chair.

The past board member said it had been a huge reward to see the health care service’s workforce create great outcomes for local people, their families and friends.

The former board chair who worked closely with past CEO Mark Ashcroft said his financial skills made a significant contribution to the organisation.

“I was appointed as the chair of the finance committee on my first official day as a board member,” he said.

While there, Mr Thomas said a focus had been successful projects connecting the local community to the health service too.

He also added the relevance of locals taking on board and committee positions.

“It’s important to understand what the local community is all about, and bring that relationship to the health service,” he said.

“It also means the organisation is an attractive place of employment for health professionals such as physiotherapists, dieticians and other allied health professionals.”

Among significant innovative projects while board chair was a project around practical ways for older people to live longer in better health.

Known as the PRIMM Indigo 4Ms Model of Care - what Matters, Medication, Mental Health and Mobility the venture had been undertaken in collaboration with the John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research at La Trobe University.

The innovative project with a $1.3 million grant by the federal government was led by BHS working with Indigo North Health, Indigo Shire, Upper Hume Primary Care Partnership and Yackandandah Health.

“It's now being implemented in six health services across Australia including Beechworth,” Mr Thomas said.

Another project worth one million dollars had been rebuilding bathroom amenities for aged care residents for rooms to each have ensuites.

Past CEO Mark Ashcroft said while in his position Mr Thomas had given an incredible amount of time to the health service.

“This was both formal and informal meeting times that involved meeting preparation and being a point of presence at the health service," he said.

“It also included discussing matters aimed at improving the health service for the community, the staff and the people who use the service.

“Harry helped lead numerous capital projects as a member of project control groups where he not only provided his time but advice, thoughts and ensured all work was focused benefits for patients and residents.

“Harry’s contribution to Beechworth Health Service is not easy to measure as it exceeds the time he gave and extends to the interest he took, the care he brought and the leadership he provided to the board, the health service and the many relationships that are necessary to support a successful public health service."

Mr Thomas said the health service has a great culture and he loved being part of it.

With a continuing interest in community health care Mr Thomas continues to be on the board of Omeo District Health.