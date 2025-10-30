Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Indigo Shire overdose deaths decreasing despite statewide record
Health
Second community battery charged up in Yack
Health
Weekly program connecting generations
A weekly program is connecting students with aged care residents
Health
Report shows teenage vaping has ‘turned a corner’
Data shows vaping rates among 14–17 year-olds have fallen from 17.5 per cent to 14.6 per cent
Health
Flu cases break 600 in North East
Wodonga numbers on track to break record with 400 confirmed so far in 2025
Health
Aged care residents dig in for healthy lifestyle
Beechworth Health Service residents are set to be active in their edible garden project
Health
Are we facing a mental health crisis for boys?
Males are shown to have reduced help-seeking for mental health concerns
Health
Local childhood asthma cluster putting a strain on health resources: study
A study has found Wangaratta and surrounding areas to have high rates of asthma in children
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta