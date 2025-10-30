Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Indigo Shire overdose deaths decreasing despite statewide record

Second community battery charged up in Yack

Weekly program connecting generations

A weekly program is connecting students with aged care residents
Report shows teenage vaping has ‘turned a corner’

Data shows vaping rates among 14–17 year-olds have fallen from 17.5 per cent to 14.6 per cent
Flu cases break 600 in North East

Wodonga numbers on track to break record with 400 confirmed so far in 2025
Aged care residents dig in for healthy lifestyle

Beechworth Health Service residents are set to be active in their edible garden project
Are we facing a mental health crisis for boys?

Males are shown to have reduced help-seeking for mental health concerns
Local childhood asthma cluster putting a strain on health resources: study

A study has found Wangaratta and surrounding areas to have high rates of asthma in children
