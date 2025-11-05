For two aged care residents at a local health service having new ensuites feels more like home.

Part of a long-term upgrade, Beechworth Health Service completed another two ensuites in Stringybark Lodge around three weeks ago.

Shared bathrooms have been renovated into an ensuite for every one of its 30 rooms in the lodge.

Stringybark aged care resident Beverley Heyes said accommodation is like having a little apartment rather than just a room.

“Everything works just beautifully,” she said.

While renovations took place over a nine-month period, Ms Heyes with her ‘next-door neighbour Shirley McKoy had overnight stays in acute care.

“We called it our BnB because we went there to sleep, had breakfast there too and would come back to our own room during the day,” Ms Heyes said.

“Shirley and I became aged care residents around the same time two years ago and shared a bathroom.”

Ms Heyes said the pair managed well but having modern ensuites was excellent as well as the safety factor with non-slip flooring.

The resident said before returning to their rooms full-time, the pair were given a special morning tea with cakes and balloons in acute care to celebrate the new ensuites.

Ms McKoy said they had been very well looked after while the renovation took place.

“I couldn't think of anything else we could have as it’s been well set up,” she said.

Director of clinical services Liz Ibrom said another two ensuites are progressing towards completion in Stringybark Lodge.

“This will complete turning all shared bathrooms into single ensuites,” she said.

“It's a tremendous benefit for the residents with privacy, more like home and safety.

“It improves quality of life here in aged care to have your own private residence, your own private bathroom and running your own timetable and schedule.

“We want to create a home environment for our residents.”

Ms Ibrom said care offered is appealing for future residents too who might consider the health service to be their home.

“It's also in line with modern residential aged care units,” she said.

Beechworth Health Service chief executive Sharon Watson said a grant had been received for the latest renovation for six ensuites.

She said separate funding had been received for the larger build of ensuites in earlier years.

“There are 30 residents in Stringybark Lodge and when the last two ensuites are finished, all 60 of our residential aged care rooms [with 30 residents in the Acacias] will have an ensuite of their own,” she said.