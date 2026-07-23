Beechworth’s purpose-built and state-of-the -art new ambulance station is set to be completed later this year.

Jacelyn Symes MP for Northern Victoria and Victorian treasurer last Friday took a first look at the new, two-storey branch as it nears completion.

Ms Symes said the service is well located to serve the needs of the North East community.

The MP also said with more bedrooms, rest and kitchen facilities being able to accommodate four paramedics would importantly reduce call-out times.

Call out times for Indigo Shire are among the worst in the state.

According to the latest Ambulance Victoria response time data, Indigo Shire paramedics responded to urgent incidents at an average time of 22min 49sec, 12th slowest in the state, and just 29.3pc of responses were made within the state's benchmark of under 15 minutes.

“It's about providing the best opportunity for paramedics to do their important work, and reducing those call-out times is something that is a high priority and part of the investment,” Ms Symes said.

“I’ve represented this region for 12 years, and I know that we have had concerning issues in relation to times.”

Ambulance Victoria acting CEO Tegwyn McManamny said she was thrilled with the new build, with the ambulance station to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Nine staff working here will be contributing to pre-hospital care of the Beechworth community and surrounds,” she said.

“Ambulance in this area is fully staffed, and we continue to experience a high rate of interest from paramedics who would like to work here as well.”

Ms McManamny said response times are a challenging component of ambulance service delivery in rural and regional areas.

“We do have some geographical overlay associated with getting to places quickly and is an area we continue to focus on,” she said,

“One of the things we're very proud of is our care of rural and regional Victorians is cardiac arrest survival outcomes.”

"Ambulance Victoria also works with our health service partners in making sure Victorians get the best care that they need.

“Our paramedics do incredible care in the community.”

Replacing the demolished station at the existing site in Frederick Street, the new ambulance station will strengthen working conditions and provide the very latest equipment for paramedics.

Once completed among facilities at the new station will be a three-bay garage for ambulances, two rest and recline areas as well as longer-term accommodation.

The new branch is being delivered as part of the state government’s $280 million investment in ambulance infrastructure.