The AMA has launched a national social media campaign encouraging Australians to speak with their doctor about vaccination, with widespread misinformation creating uncertainty and fuelling declining immunisation rates.

The 'Have the Jab Chat' campaign responds to growing confusion about where Australians are getting their health information, and how that information is influencing decisions about vaccination.

Dr Danielle McMullen, AMA president, said the campaign aims to encourage and support unsure or overwhelmed Australians to access trusted advice.

"Australians deserve advice that is trustworthy, tailored to them and delivered in a confidential setting - and that’s exactly what a conversation with a doctor provides," she said.

“Doctors bring more than a decade of medical training, an understanding of a patient’s health history, and the clinical judgement needed to assess individual risk and vaccine eligibility - particularly for people with underlying conditions or higher risk factors."

Australia’s vaccination rates have declined since the COVID‑19 pandemic, with coverage for key childhood vaccines now falling below the 95 per cent level needed for strong community protection.

The trends outlined in the AMA’s immunisation report highlight sustained declines in vaccination coverage across age groups.

“Misinformation spreads faster than facts online, and increasingly sophisticated content - including deepfakes - can make unreliable information sound credible,” Dr McMullen said.

“That creates real confusion for people who are genuinely trying to make the right decision about their health.”

Dr McMullen believes Australians were not rejecting vaccines but were delaying or questioning vaccination as they try to make sense of conflicting information from different sources.

“We know many Australians are turning to AI tools and online searches for health advice,” she said.

“But those tools can’t look at your medical history, understand your personal risks, or give you the context you deserve - and they’re not always accurate or validated.

"AI can give you an answer, but it can’t give you your answer."

Dr McMullen said while governments had expanded vaccine delivery to more healthcare professionals, access was not the core issue, and this approach had not increased uptake.

“These retail pathways are largely reaching Australians who are already willing to be vaccinated, while the real decline is coming from people delaying or deferring due to uncertainty and information overload," she said.

“That’s where general practice plays a critical role, with a strong track record of improving vaccination rates through trusted relationships and continuity of care that supports informed, confident decisions.

“A conversation with your doctor can also create opportunities for ‘while you’re here’ moments - supporting prevention, chronic disease management, mental health, or medication reviews.

"In many cases, one conversation can lead to earlier intervention and lifelong health benefits.”

The campaign also coincides with the onset of this year's flu vaccines, and Gateway Health CEO Trent Dean said its vital for people to get their flu shots.

“Getting your flu shot is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself and the people around you," Mr Dean said.

"It is especially important for those most at risk, including older people, young children, people with chronic conditions and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"It helps keep you well, reduces the spread in our community, and eases pressure on our health services.

"This flu season, take the step and get protected.”