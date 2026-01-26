Social media
Alpine Observer & Myrtleford Times

Hate group ban and gun reform laws pass senate

<p>REFORMS: Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines has backed the government's proposed gun laws, calling them a common-sense reform as Parliament voted on legislation in response to the Bondi terror attack.</p>
<p>REFORMS: Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines has backed the government\\u2019s proposed gun laws, calling them a common-sense reform as Parliament voted on legislation in response to the Bondi terror attack.</p>\\n

REFORMS: Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines has backed the government’s proposed gun laws, calling them a common-sense reform as Parliament voted on legislation in response to the Bondi terror attack.

Laws to ban extremist hate groups and establish a national gun buyback scheme have passed
Jordan Duursma
January 26, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, January 29, 2026 • 05:44

