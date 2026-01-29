Young citizen of the year award presented to Amy Schilling

Beechworth’s Amy Schilling is Indigo Shire’s 2026 Young Citizen of the Year. The inspirational 16-year-old said being recognised by her community and peers has motivated her to continue her passion for helping people. “It's empowering because young people don’t often get seen for what they do,” she said. “If we do get acknowledged it's for accomplishments that are academic or sporting related. “It’s good to have these awards based on community work and community service, and it creates an idea of being a good role model in the community. “This award has pushed me to really acknowledge my own achievements and has given me further drive to pursue community service. “I feel seen and appreciated and that's the best encouragement I could ask for.” Amy said balancing school studies has sometimes been hard but she learned to stay organised. “I have always held my study schedule to a high standard, so it wasn’t difficult to use my free time helping the community,’ she said. In Monday’s presentation held at the Beechworth Soldiers’ Memorial Hall, Amy received the award for her significant impact and achievements in the local community through her leadership, fundraising efforts and commitment to empowering young people. Among achievements include walking 100km in one month for the One Foot Forward Walk for Mental Health, leading the 40-Hour Famine 40km Walk and raising close to $2000. She created the Teens Who Care Program, which connects young volunteers with local organisations such as the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre, Beechworth CFA, the local Landcare group and Beechworth Health Services. Amy also represents voices of young people as an adviser to the Indigo Shire Youth Advisory Group. As a Venturer Scout and a service leader for various scout events, she also supports younger scouts as well as being a first aider in the 1st Beechworth Scouts group. She also advocates for inclusion and equality within her school and community at Beechworth Secondary College. Amy recently helped create an all-girls soccer team at the college and helps students with homework and peer support. Mayor Sophie Price said Amy’s compassion, creativity and determination make her an inspiring role model and a deserving recipient of this year’s award.