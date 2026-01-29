Model trains derailed

A model train group running at the Chiltern Goods Shed for the past six years is being evicted with a notice issued by Indigo Shire Council to vacate by 16 March this year. The Railroaders and Modeller’s group held their last opening to visitors on the Australia Day weekend at the shed, raising funds for charities as members have done for the last five years. Despite scorching hot weather, around 70 people visited the shed on Saturday with with around 30 on Sunday. Chiltern member Barry Rogers said it’s taken more than five years to build up the working train model displays that have drawn tourists from all around Australia and overseas. Group secretary and treasurer Keith Grigsby said many voluntary hours have gone into this museum including by members of the art and craft group. “Just over seven and a half thousand people have been through here over five years,” he said. “We've had visitors from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and America. “We also had a gallery owner from Borneo who manufactures jewellery and held her first and only regional exhibition in Australia here." Mr Rogers said in addition to the train model group's fundraising, the art and craft group running alongside them had donated $11,000 to local charities. Mr Grigsby said following their eviction, a potential rescue was on the horizon with a privately owned local venue offered. “We will then be in a secure place,” he said. Mr Grigsby said the museum boosts the local economy and tourism. “The bakery in the main street has broken sales records for three years in a row on days we’ve held our exhibitions,” he said. “According to council, we don't fit the criteria of the shed, and we've got to get out. “The criteria is it needs to be used by the community and according to council, we are hogging the hall because other community groups can't use it.” Indigo Shire Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said the Chiltern Goods Shed is located on land owned by VicTrack and is managed by council under an agreement that requires the facility to be available for greater community use. “Advice received by council from both VicTrack and the Chiltern Goods Shed Community Asset Committee (CAC) indicated that the long-term exclusive use of the building was preventing access for other community groups and was not consistent with the terms of this agreement,” he said. “Council is unable to offer an exclusive occupancy arrangement and the group involved was provided with notice to allow for an orderly transition. “The Goods Shed is being returned to a shared-use model so it can be accessed by a broader range of community users. “There are currently no decisions regarding new permanent occupants or commercial leasing arrangements. “Any future use of the building will continue to be guided by VicTrack requirements and council’s building occupancy principles. “Council remains committed to transparency and to supporting community use of public facilities within the constraints of its agreements and responsibilities.”