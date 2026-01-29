Social media
Home page>News>Community>A Lions share of awards ...
Community

A Lions share of awards for volunteers on Australia Day

<p>DELIGHTED: Indigo Shire councillor Scott Landells (left), with Lions award recipients Scout leader Jane Sheppard (on behalf of 1st Yackandandah Scouts leaders), Lisa Greenwood and Indigo Shire\\u2019s award recipient David Pinder. PHOTO: Alex Corral</p>\\n
<p>DELIGHTED: Indigo Shire councillor Scott Landells (left), with Lions award recipients Scout leader Jane Sheppard (on behalf of 1st Yackandandah Scouts leaders), Lisa Greenwood and Indigo Shire\\u2019s award recipient David Pinder. PHOTO: Alex Corral</p>\\n

DELIGHTED: Indigo Shire councillor Scott Landells (left), with Lions award recipients Scout leader Jane Sheppard (on behalf of 1st Yackandandah Scouts leaders), Lisa Greenwood and Indigo Shire’s award recipient David Pinder. PHOTO: Alex Corral

Outstanding volunteers recognised on Australia Day in Yackandandah’s celebration
Coral Cooksley
January 29, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Young citizen of the year award presented to Amy Schilling

2

Fundraiser success for Atauro Island Friendship group

3

Indigo's finest: Australia Day celebrated with awards

4

Chiltern resident overwhelmed with award

5

More success for Indigo U3A

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back