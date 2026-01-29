A Lions share of awards for volunteers on Australia Day

Around 140 people gathered in Yackandandah’s Sir Isaac Isaac Park on Australia Day for the town’s celebrations with recognition of outstanding and dedicated volunteers. The local Lions Club presents its own awards in recognising volunteers while hosting the event. President Meredith McIntyre said Lisa Greenwood received the Yackandandah Citizen of the Year Award for her exceptional volunteer work of 25 years. She said Lisa has helped manage and maintain the Osborne Flat Hall (opened in 1921) owned by the Osborne Flat community, helping to return the hall to its former state. “Lisa also helps in management of Yackatoon Retirement Village as there is a lot of work in maintaining the units,” she said. “Lisa gets the job done and is always willing to put her hand up.” Ms McIntyre said Outstanding Contribution Awards were presented to John Dale and Jane Moore. “John is an original Lions Club member who started 50 years ago and is a three-time past president,” she said. The award marked John’s significant role in enhancing the development of Yackandandah while Jane Moore, also a past Lions Club president, was recognised for her contribution to enhancing Yack’s development. 1st Yackandandah Scout Group was named Community Group of the Year while David Pinder received the Indigo Shire Certificate of Achievement Award presented by Indigo Shire councillor Scott Landells. Ms McIntyre said Cr Landells spoke about the scope and importance of volunteering in rural communities. “I spoke about the shared value of helping others that makes Yackandandah such a destination town to live in where residents develop a deep sense of belonging,” she said.