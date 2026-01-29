Social media
Community

Fundraiser success for Atauro Island Friendship group

<p>HAPPY: Indigo Atauro Island Friendship group supporter Susan Jory (left), Friendship group president Libby Hosking and supporters Sally Anfruns and Kerrie Connor at the garage sale fundraiser last weekend. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley</p>\\n
Around $2200 raised from a garage sale will support educational scholarships and projects
Coral Cooksley
January 29, 2026 • 05:00

