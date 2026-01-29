Fundraiser success for Atauro Island Friendship group

More than 20 supportive community members donated items contributing to a well-stocked and successful garage sale fundraiser on the long weekend in Beechworth. An array of items from clothing, bags, crockery, plants and everything in between drew a steady stream of buyers despite the hot weather to the Indigo Atauro Island Friendship group’s event held on Saturday and Monday. Friendship group president Libby Hosking said funds of around $2200 raised will support ongoing educational scholarships, compost toilets and other projects to help make a difference to the lives of Timor-Leste’s Atauro Islander community. Timor-Leste’s community on the small island of Atauro, about 30km north of Dili across the Wetar Strait, has a population of around 10,000 people. Libby said the annual garage sale had not been as busy as previous years, attributing the heat on both days. “We set up over four days with lots of helpers and people dropping in good donations of items and everything was reasonably priced,” she said. “It's always a good garage sale and things left over will go to the Salvation Army thrift shop and Quercus Beechworth Op Shop in town.” Libby said the scholarship program – for one female and one male student selected every year who have a choice of any discipline – is the group’s biggest expense. “Ten islanders are presently supported with scholarships, with two starting this year while around 38 students have taken part in the program since 2010," she said. “A scholarship recipient recently graduated in civil engineering from National University of Timor-Leste (NUTL).” The president said working with the Island’s local council to help with dental equipment was on the horizon for the group. “They have some dental technicians, but no equipment,” she said. “Dentists from Dili and Australia visit once a year and are inundated when they arrive.” Libby said the group has been running for more than 20 years. “It's important to continue in helping with what the local people want on Atauro Island through liaison with their local shire and authority and also local communities," she said. “We have many members besides our committee who work hard in raising funds, as well as donations for scholarships from supporters in the community. “We welcome anyone who would like to join us a volunteer.” Libby said if people would like to donate and support the cause they can donate directly into the Friendship’s Bendigo Bank account or find out more by contacting the group’s contact member via the Indigo Shire website at https://www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community-Directory/Indigo-Shire-Atauro-Island-Friendship-Inc.